 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia’s...

Australia’s Stanmore to receive funding to build gas-to-electricity power station

Monday, 02 September 2024 11:51:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based metallurgical coal supplier Stanmore Resources has announced that it will receive funding from Queensland government for a new 20MW gas-to-electricity power station at the South Walker Creek open cut coal mine. The funding, which is under the Low Emissions Investment Partnerships program, will be released on completion of project milestones through to project completion.

The project, which will take methane from the coal seam and convert it into a long-term stable power solution for the South Walker Creek mine, reducing future Scope 1 emissions, aims to reduce future fugitive mine emissions through the capture of coal seam gas at the mine. The construction is expected to be completed by 2027 with commercial scale coal seam gas drainage and electricity generation thereafter for at least 15 years.


Tags: Australia Oceania Mining Production 

Similar articles

Australia’s Fenix Resources posts higher iron ore output and sales for FY 2023-24

02 Sep | Steel News

Australia’s Mineral Resources sees higher iron ore output in FY 2023-24

31 Jul | Steel News

Australia’s Fenix Resources completes feasibility study for new iron ore mine

26 Jul | Steel News

South32’s coal output down in FY 2023-24

23 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore output of BHP Billiton up slightly in FY 2023-24

17 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments fall in H1

17 Jul | Steel News

Australia’s Stanmore discontinues operations at Mavis coal mine

08 Jul | Steel News

Liberty Steel succeeds in magnetite testing for green steel plant in Whyalla

15 May | Steel News

South32 posts lower coal output for July-March

25 Apr | Steel News

Fortescue posts record monthly iron ore shipments in March

25 Apr | Steel News