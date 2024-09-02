Australia’s Stanmore to receive funding to build gas-to-electricity power station

Australia-based metallurgical coal supplier Stanmore Resources has announced that it will receive funding from Queensland government for a new 20MW gas-to-electricity power station at the South Walker Creek open cut coal mine. The funding, which is under the Low Emissions Investment Partnerships program, will be released on completion of project milestones through to project completion.

The project, which will take methane from the coal seam and convert it into a long-term stable power solution for the South Walker Creek mine, reducing future Scope 1 emissions, aims to reduce future fugitive mine emissions through the capture of coal seam gas at the mine. The construction is expected to be completed by 2027 with commercial scale coal seam gas drainage and electricity generation thereafter for at least 15 years.