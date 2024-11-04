Australia’s Mineral Resources reports higher iron ore output and sales for Q1 FY 2024-25

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has published its operational results for the first quarter ending September 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

Accordingly, in the given quarter, total iron ore output amounted to 68 million wet metric tons (wmt), up by 11.0 percent quarter on quarter and by three percent year on year, while its total iron ore sales came to 4.5 million wmt, down by 6.4 percent quarter on quarter and up 14.7 percent year on year.

Also, the company stated that its Onslow iron ore mine is on track to reach its production target of 35 million mt per year, starting from June 2025.