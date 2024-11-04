 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia’s...

Australia’s Mineral Resources reports higher iron ore output and sales for Q1 FY 2024-25

Monday, 04 November 2024 14:09:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has published its operational results for the first quarter ending September 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

Accordingly, in the given quarter, total iron ore output amounted to 68 million wet metric tons (wmt), up by 11.0 percent quarter on quarter and by three percent year on year, while its total iron ore sales came to 4.5 million wmt, down by 6.4 percent quarter on quarter and up 14.7 percent year on year.

Also, the company stated that its Onslow iron ore mine is on track to reach its production target of 35 million mt per year, starting from June 2025.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production 

Similar articles

BHP Billion partners with ABB to support decarbonization efforts

04 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 4, 2024 

04 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazil Iron plans investment in $5 billion iron ore project

01 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 1, 2024

01 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canada’s Champion Iron plans to commission DR pellet project in H2 2025

01 Nov | Steel News

Fortescue CEO: Australia may lose leader position in global iron ore market

01 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 1, 2024 

01 Nov | Longs and Billet

Iron ore in China up gradually amid expectations of further economic stimuli

31 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 31, 2024 

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Australia’s Mineral Resources to power Onslow iron ore project with solar energy

31 Oct | Steel News