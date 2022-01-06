Australia issues final results of AD probe on certain Al-Zn coated steel from three countries

Thursday, 06 January 2022 15:25:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the final results of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation on imports of flat rolled aluminium-zinc (Al-Zn) coated steel with width of 600 millimeters or more from South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Accordingly, the final antidumping duties on the given products are at 2.6 percent for South Korea’s KG Dongbu Steel, 3.9 percent for Dongkuk Steel Mill and 10.5 percent for other South Korea-based companies, while duties are at 12.8 percent for Vietnam-based Hoa Phat Steel Sheet, 8.1 percent for Hoa Sen Group and 20.9 percent for other Vietnam-based companies.

In addition, the commission has terminated the antidumping duty investigation against imports of the given products from Taiwan and Vietnam-based Nam Kim Steel without imposing any measures.