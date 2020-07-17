Australia initiates AD probe on certain Al-Zn coated steel

Friday, 17 July 2020 18:11:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission (ADC) has announced that it has initiated an antidumping duty investigation against imports of flat rolled aluminium-zinc (Al-Zn) coated steel of 600 millimeters width or more from South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam and imports of aluminium-zinc coated steel of 600 millimeters width or less from China and Vietnam. The commission has also initiated a countervailing duty investigation against imports of the given coated steel products from Vietnam.

The investigation was launched upon the complaint by local producer BlueScope Limited which alleges that the given products have been exported from Vietnam, China, South Korea and Taiwan at less than their normal prices. The commission said that the investigation covers the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Statistics Position Numbers 7210.61.00, 7212.50.00, 7225.99.00 and 7226.99.00.