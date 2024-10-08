Assofermet at SteelOrbis Italy Forum: Collaboration across the supply chain is key to decarbonization

SteelOrbis has come back to Italy after seven years with SteelOrbis Italy Forum 2024, attracting almost 200 participants. The conference held in Milan on October 8 opened with an Italian steel market overview by Assofermet, the Italian association representing Italian distributors of scrap, raw materials and steel products.

“We are living through a particularly challenging historical moment,” declared Cinzia Vezzosi, president of Assofermet. The Green Deal, launched in 2019, has given a strong push to complex plans, setting ambitious goals with tight deadlines. In this ecological transition, recycled steel emerges, according to Vezzosi, as the most environmentally friendly raw material and a key component for the future of the steel industry. Recycled steel offers three fundamental advantages: it is eco-friendly, acts as an “iron carrier,” and is immediately available. Additionally, the spread of electric arc furnaces (EAFs) is a key factor in improving the circularity of steel production.

In this context, Italy holds a prominent position. “84 percent of Italian steel production comes from EAFs, compared to 46.5 percent in the EU and 72 percent in the United States,” Vezzosi explained. This places Italy at the forefront in Europe and globally. A further increase in the demand for recycled steel is expected, and Vezzosi emphasized that this material is already available in significant quantities across Europe. “Increasing the demand for recycled steel would provide a great boost to the sector, making the entire supply chain more resilient.”

To fully take advantage of the availability of the material, technological advancements are necessary, both in industrial plants and machinery, which will also reduce quality waste and increase the availability of “old scrap”. However, regarding DRI (direct reduced iron), the president of Assofermet pointed out that it alone will not be able to meet global demand, although it can improve the quality of the final product. “Scrap will be needed to make up for the shortages in charge and iron content, ” she affirmed.

The topic of transition and the current challenges were also addressed by Paolo Sangoi, president of Assofermet Acciai. Sangoi highlighted how the global economic landscape is impacted by the Chinese economic crisis, the inaccessibility of the Russian market, and conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. These factors act as a “drag” on economic recovery, worsened by rising costs and declining service quality in manufacturing. Major issues include commercial defense policies and the risk of excessive protectionism.

Sangoi emphasized the importance of imports to the Italian economy, but recent discussions on antidumping measures against countries such as Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, India, and Turkey, which are already subject to quotas, could trigger retaliatory actions and further difficulties for international trade.

In this uncertain context, the Italian manufacturing system is under increasing pressure, Sangoi said. The efforts required by the European Union to achieve carbon neutrality are substantial, and, while the Green Deal offers opportunities, it could place significant strain on strategic sectors, like automotive, which are already hit by global crises. The challenges that emerged in 2024 have fueled fears of a possible “collapse” of the Italian industrial system, with the risk that many companies might relocate to countries with less stringent regulations.

Sangoi concluded by expressing hope for an open and constructive dialogue among all associations and stakeholders in the steel supply chain, both nationally and across Europe, to ensure a sustainable energy transition while preserving the sector’s competitiveness.