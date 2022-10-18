﻿
English
Argentinian crude steel production declines in August

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 21:19:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 428,700 mt in September, against 456,100 mt in August, according to the country’s steel association Acero Argentino.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of HRC declined by 8.3 percent to 392,700 mt, while the production of CRC increased by 1.9 percent to 113,800 mt and the production of long products declined by 8.6 percent to 203,900 mt.

According to Acero Argentino, the civil construction sector remains in a relatively healthy state of activity, although showing a small decline in September. Over the first nine months of the year, the sector has increased by 11 percent on yearly basis.

The automotive sector activity declined by 3.4 percent from August but increased by 28.2 percent when considering the first nine months of the year.

In the sector of machinery and agricultural implements there is a stable level of activity, but uncertainties are surrounding the short term due to perspectives of a severe dry season, while the energy sector remains firm and with good perspectives.

The association reinforced concerns in relation to the exchange rate crisis in the country, adding that in September the access to foreign currencies was a problem for the import of raw materials not produced in Argentina.


