Argentinian crude steel production declines 22.2 percent in July

Argentinian steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA), said on Friday local crude steel output in July fell 22.2 percent, year-over-year, but rose 34.9 percent, month-over-month, to 325,300 mt.

CAA said Argentinian hot rolled finished steel output in July declined 20.7 percent, year-over-year, but increased 21.5 percent, month-over-month, to 302,600 mt.

The Argentinian steel association said cold rolled flat steel output in July reached 105,700 mt, 6.9 percent down, year-over-year, but 33.4 percent up, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to July, Argentinian crude steel output totaled 1.76 million mt, 34.4 percent down, year-over-year.

Argentinian hot rolled finished steel production in the January-July period dropped 33.4 percent, year-over-year, to 1.64 million mt.

CAA said cold rolled flat steel output in the January-July period decreased 13.1 percent, year-over-year, to 559,900 mt.