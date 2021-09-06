Argentina’s auto output up 97.5 percent in January-August

Monday, 06 September 2021 11:16:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 38,362 units in August this year, increasing by 20.1 percent month on month and rising by 48.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA).

Meanwhile, in the January-August period, the country’s auto output totaled 263,877 units, up 97.5 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 26,069 units in August this year, up 6.9 percent compared to July and down 8.0 percent year on year.

In August, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 24,937 units, up 7.6 percent compared to July and increasing by 83.2 percent year on year. In the January-August period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 104.1 percent year on year to 155,991 units.