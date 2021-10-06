Argentina’s auto output up 85.5 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:44:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 43,535 units in September this year, increasing by 13.4 percent month on month and rising by 35.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA).

Meanwhile, in the January-September period, the country’s auto output totaled 307,412 units, up 85.5 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 25,700 units in September this year, down 1.4 percent compared to August and down 26.7 percent year on year.

In September, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 25,230 units, up 1.2 percent compared to August and increasing by 40.9 percent year on year. In the January-September period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 92.1 percent year on year to 181,221 units.