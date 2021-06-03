Argentina’s auto output up 79.7 percent in January-April

Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:19:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 29,315 units, decreasing by 32.1 percent month on month, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the January-April period, Argentina’s auto production totaled 118,592 units, up 79.7 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

In April, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 15,848 units, down 29.2 percent month on month and increasing by 564.2 percent year on year. In the January-April period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 51.3 percent year on year to 65,221 units.