Argentina’s auto output up 79.2 percent in January-October

Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 41,002 units in October this year, decreasing by 5.8 percent month on month and rising by 42.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA).

Meanwhile, in the January-October period, the country’s auto output totaled 348,414 units, up 79.2 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 25,291 units in October this year, down 1.6 percent compared to September and down 24.1 percent year on year.

In October, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 25,938 units, up 2.8 percent compared to September and increasing by 74.7 percent year on year. In the January-October period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 89.7 percent year on year to 207,159 units.