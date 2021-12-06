Argentina’s auto output up 74 percent in January-November

Monday, 06 December 2021 10:58:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 46,490 units in November this year, increasing by 13.2 percent month on month and rising by 42.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA).

Meanwhile, in the January-November period, the country’s auto output totaled 394,904 units, up 74.0 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 27,811 units in November this year, up 9.9 percent compared to October and down 11.5 percent year on year.

In November, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 32,513 units, up 25.3 percent compared to October and increasing by 182.6 percent year on year. In the January-November period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 98.6 percent year on year to 239,672 units.