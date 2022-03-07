﻿
English
Argentina’s auto output up 22.1 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 07 March 2022 12:31:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 37,661 units, increasing by 101.9 percent month on month and rising by 72.7 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the January-February period, Argentina’s auto production totaled 56,312 units, up 22.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 25,432 units in February this year, up 26.2 percent compared to January and down 4.7 percent year on year.

In February, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 20,024 units, up 115.3 percent month on month and increasing by 33.0 percent year on year. In the January-February period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 8.7 percent year on year to 29,322 units.


