Argentina’s auto output up 155.7 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 10:50:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 40,035 units in June, increasing by 14.5 percent month on month and rising by 155.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA).

Meanwhile, in the January-June period, the country’s auto output totaled 193,580 units, up 123.9 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 28,187 units, down 0.6 percent compared to May and up 18.6 percent year on year.

In June, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 22,737 units, up 14.1 percent compared to May and increasing by 230.7 percent year on year. In the January-June period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 102.7 percent year on year to 107,877 units.