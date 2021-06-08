Argentina’s auto output up 116.9 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 14:29:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 34,953 units, increasing by 19.2 percent month on month and rising by 627.9 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the January-May period, Argentina’s auto production totaled 153,545 units, up 116.9 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

In May, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 19,919 units, up 25.7 percent month on month and increasing by 517.3 percent year on year. In the January-May period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 83.7 percent year on year to 85,140 units.