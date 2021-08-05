Argentina’s auto output up 109.3 percent in January-July

Thursday, 05 August 2021 11:26:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 31,935 units in July this year, decreasing by 20.2 percent month on month and rising by 49.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA).

Meanwhile, in the January-July period, the country’s auto output totaled 225,515 units, up 109.3 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 24,369 units in July this year, down 13.5 percent compared to June and up 8.4 percent year on year.

In July, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 23,177 units, up 1.9 percent compared to June and increasing by 141.1 percent year on year. In the January-July period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 108.6 percent year on year to 131,054 units.