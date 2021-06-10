﻿
ArcelorMittal’s Canadian mining and infrastructure division ends labor dispute with new contract

Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:13:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada confirmed that its workers ratified the agreement in principle reached between the company's management and the negotiating committees of the five local unions of the United Steelworkers.

The labor dispute that began on May 10 ended June 9, in accordance with the back-to-work protocol agreed to by the two parties. In a statement, the company said the new four-year collective labor agreement will provide stability for both employees and all the company's partners.

"We are happy to turn the page on this conflict. The past few weeks have been a time to pause and start anew. We look forward to welcoming back our employees and I personally assure them of my commitment, as well as that of all managers and executives, to a safe and healthy work environment where respect must prevail," said Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada and Chairman of the management committee of ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada.


