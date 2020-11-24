ArcelorMittal Tubarão operating near full capacity

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 21:25:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal Tubarão, the long steel business of ArcelorMittal Brazil, is operating near its full capacity, CEO Benjamin Baptista Filho told Exame.

The CEO said the achievement was possible due to an improvement in activity in the domestic civil construction segment, as well as by a Brazil-lead infrastructure program. Aside from meeting growing long steel demand, ArcelorMittal Brazil also plans to sell steel for the final consumer by opening 100 points of sale by 2021.

So far, the company launched 11 smaller shops, known as concept stores. It sells about 500 steel products for smaller clients and individuals.

The Tubarão mill, now operating its three blast furnaces after resuming production at its No. 3 blast furnace in late October, has a 2.8 million mt/year capacity.