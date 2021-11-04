ArcelorMittal to start production at Mexican hot strip mill in December

Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:05:46 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal expects to produce its first HRC at its new Mexican hot strip mill by December this year, a media report by El Financiero said.

As reported by SteelOrbis, the company delayed the completion of its project from Q2 2020 to 2021, but now eyes a specific year-end timeline, which was unveiled recently by Angel Lujan, who oversees the company’s flat steel industrial division, during a conference in Mexico.

ArcelorMittal Mexico expects local output to help Mexico reduce imports of HRC. Mexico imports about 60 percent of the HRC it consumes. ArcelorMittal Mexico should produce a wide range of HRC products, with different specifications, from 1 inch up to 72 inches, the media report said.

The hot strip mill will produce 2.5 million mt of flat rolled steel. The company expects to supply hot strip steel products to domestic, non-auto, and general industry customers.