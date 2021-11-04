﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal to start production at Mexican hot strip mill in December

Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:05:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal expects to produce its first HRC at its new Mexican hot strip mill by December this year, a media report by El Financiero said.

As reported by SteelOrbis, the company delayed the completion of its project from Q2 2020 to 2021, but now eyes a specific year-end timeline, which was unveiled recently by Angel Lujan, who oversees the company’s flat steel industrial division, during a conference in Mexico.

ArcelorMittal Mexico expects local output to help Mexico reduce imports of HRC. Mexico imports about 60 percent of the HRC it consumes. ArcelorMittal Mexico should produce a wide range of HRC products, with different specifications, from 1 inch up to 72 inches, the media report said.

The hot strip mill will produce 2.5 million mt of flat rolled steel. The company expects to supply hot strip steel products to domestic, non-auto, and general industry customers.


Tags: ArcelorMittal  Mexico  North America  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Nov

Mexico declines to impose duties on Brazilian and Russian slab imports
02 Nov

US CRC imports up 20.8 percent in September
28 Oct

Minera Autlan goes from loss to profit in Q3
19 Oct

SDI issues update on Texas EAF flats mill
19 Oct

AHMSA resumes HRC operations following two-week maintenance