ArcelorMittal to resume operations at Spanish EAF

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 12:25:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal plans to resume operations at its Sestao electric arc furnace in Spain in less than 15 days with the recovery of the demand from its main customers including automotive industry, according to local media sources. The plant was shut down in March as a result of the sharp drop in demand amid the coronavirus.

After the resumption of the operations the plant will maintain its production capacity of about 40,000 mt of steel per month. The 205 workers will return to plant with the resumption, SteelOrbis understands. 

The company is also preparing to restart production at its long steel division, including Gijon plant. ArcelorMittal’s Spanish units will resume operations in the fourth quarter of the current year. 


