ArcelorMittal to invest in Port-Cartier pellet plant in Canada

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal has announced that it will invest CAD$205 million in its subsidiary ArcelorMittal Mining Canada’s (AMMC) Port-Cartier pellet plant. This investment will enable the plant to convert its 10 million mt annual pellet production to direct reduced iron pellets by the end of 2025.

The project includes the implementation of a flotation system that will enable a significant reduction of silica in the iron ore pellets, facilitating the production of a very high-quality pellet. The project will deliver a direct annual CO2 equivalent reduction of approximately 200,000 mt at AMMC’s Port-Cartier pellet plant. This reduction in carbon emissions will be achieved through a reduction in the energy required during the pelletizing process.

The Quebec government will contribute to this investment through an electricity rebate of up to CAD$80 million.

Approximately 250 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase of the project in Port-Cartier, which is scheduled to start in mid-2023 and be completed before the end of 2025.