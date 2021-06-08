﻿
English
ArcelorMittal to invest in Fos-sur-Mer for decarbonization

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 15:58:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal has announced that it plans to invest €1.45 million in its Fos-sur-Mer site in France to reduce carbon emissions.

Accordingly, the company will equip the 28 chimneys of the 126 furnaces of its coke plant with a flaring system, ensuring the combustion of coke gas in the event of an incident. 

This investment, which is scheduled to be made in 2022, will have a positive impact on air quality, while increasing the protection of health and safety of personnel and of the plant.

According to the company’s statement, last year it invested €1.2 million in a new filtration system at the coke plant. Over the past decade, the company implemented an investment program of nearly €150 million to carry out repair work on the 126 furnaces.


Tags: France  European Union  investments  ArcelorMittal  |  similar articles »


