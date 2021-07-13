﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Sestao to become world’s first full-scale zero carbon-emissions steel plant

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 17:22:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal has announced that its Sestao plant in Spain will become the world’s first full-scale zero carbon-emissions steel plant, as a result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Spanish government for an investment of €1 billion in the construction of a green hydrogen direct reduced iron (DRI) plant at the company’s plant in Gijón, as well as a new hybrid electric arc furnace (EAF). The investment will reduce carbon emissions at ArcelorMittal’s Spanish operations by up to 4.8 million mt within the next five years. The new DRI plant, which will be the first of its kind in Spain, and the EAF will be in production before the end of 2025. 

The green hydrogen DRI plant will have a capacity of 2.3 million mt, while the new hybrid EAF will have a capacity of 1.1 million mt. The Gijón DRI plant will also feed the Sestao plant with around one million mt of DRI to be used feedstock for its two EAFs. This means that by 2025 ArcelorMittal Sestao will produce 1.6 million mt of steel and be the world’s first full-scale steel plant to achieve zero carbon-emissions.

In addition to the investments in the DRI and EAF installations in Gijón, ArcelorMittal will invest €50 million in Sestao.


Tags: steelmaking  European Union  investments  Spain  ArcelorMittal  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Jul

SEAISI: ASEAN to remain focal point for steel project investments
07  Jul

Beltrame Group to invest in rebar and wire rod plant in Romania
25  Jun

German steel recyclers criticize government disregard of scrap in decarbonization
23  Jun

Turkish investor to resume production at Liepajas Metalurgs
16  Jun

Voestalpine announces patent for carbon-neutral sponge iron production