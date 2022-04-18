ArcelorMittal SA completes feasibility studies for two renewable energy plants

Monday, 18 April 2022 16:13:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Africa’s largest steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa has announced that it has completed the feasibility study for two 100MW renewable energy projects planned for Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The two energy plants are intended to supply existing facilities within ArcelorMittal South Africa. The projects are in line with ArcelorMittal Group’s carbon intensity reduction targets.

The plants will also offer more energy security by enabling the ArcelorMittal South Africa plants to be less dependent on costly electricity supply from the national grid which has significantly impacted business performance in recent years.

The projects are expected to be commissioned by early 2025.