﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal SA completes feasibility studies for two renewable energy plants

Monday, 18 April 2022 16:13:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Africa’s largest steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa has announced that it has completed the feasibility study for two 100MW renewable energy projects planned for Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The two energy plants are intended to supply existing facilities within ArcelorMittal South Africa. The projects are in line with ArcelorMittal Group’s carbon intensity reduction targets.

The plants will also offer more energy security by enabling the ArcelorMittal South Africa plants to be less dependent on costly electricity supply from the national grid which has significantly impacted business performance in recent years.

The projects are expected to be commissioned by early 2025.


Tags: S. Africa South Africa ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

21 Mar

ArcelorMittal SA temporarily shuts down BF at Vanderbijlpark plant amid raw material shortage
19 Apr

ArcelorMittal SA focuses on overcoming steel shortages in South Africa
30 Sep

ArcelorMittal SA to restart second BF at Vandebijlpark in January 2021
25 Aug

ArcelorMittal South Africa declares force majeure due to breakdown
06 Apr

ArcelorMittal South Africa declares force majeure, cuts workers’ pay
12 Nov

ArcelorMittal SA halts Saldanha steel operations
15 Nov

ArcelorMittal South Africa’s export sales up 48.5 percent in Q3
16 Feb

ArcelorMittal South Africa posts net loss for 2015
07 Jan

ArcelorMittal South Africa applies for additional safeguard duties
02 Sep

ArcelorMittal South Africa considers closing two mills