ArcelorMittal names new CEOs for Brazilian and Flat Carbon South America businesses

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 23:12:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal has named two new CEOs for its Brazilian and Flat Carbon South America businesses, SteelOrbis has learned.

Benjamin Baptista Filho, who had been the CEO of both ArcelorMittal Brazil and ArcelorMittal Flat Carbon South America, has stepped down as the two businesses’ key executive, he said on a LinkedIn post. After working for 38 years at the ArcelorMittal Group, the executive will retire, effectively on September 30 this year, he said.

Despite stepping down from the two CEO roles, he will remain at ArcelorMittal Brazil now as its board president, effectively from October 1, 2021.

Baptista Filho said Jorge Oliveira, who has been the CEO of AM/NS Calvert since September 2019, will take over as the CEO of ArcelorMittal Flat Carbon South America. Oliveira will also be a member of the group’s managing committee, directly reporting to the group’s CEO, Aditya Mittal.

Additionally, Jefferson de Paula, who has been the CEO of ArcelorMittal South America Long Carbon, will assume as the CEO of ArcelorMittal Brazil.