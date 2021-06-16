﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih sees 10.9% rise in pig iron output in January-May

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 14:35:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-May period of the current year, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, remained focused on meeting demand for pig iron, as SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source. Accordingly, in the given period the company’s pig iron output increased by 10.9 percent year on year to 2.32 million mt. In the meantime, its crude steel output rose by 1.4 percent year on year to 2.03 million mt. The company’s finished steel output, on the contrary, in the period in question fell by 2.6 percent year on year to 1.92 million mt. Its output of iron ore agglomerate amounted to 4.07 million mt during the first five months of the current year, up 7.1 percent year on year.

In May alone, the company produced 480,000 mt of pig iron, 430,000 mt of crude steel and 400,000 mt of finished steel. Meanwhile, the company’s output of iron ore concentrate in the given month totaled 900,000 mt.


Tags: pig iron  production  steelmaking  crude steel  Ukraine  CIS  iron ore  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Jun

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 4.1 percent in January-May
25  May

Southern GOK’s iron ore concentrate output up 2.6% in January-April
24  May

German crude steel output increases by nine percent in January-April
21  May

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output up 3.9% in January-April
20  May

Kazakhstan’s crude steel output up 17 percent in January-April