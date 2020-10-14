ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih to launch pelletizing plant in 2023

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 14:04:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian integrated steel mill ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih has held an official ceremony for its pelletizing plant, marking a symbolic start of the plant’s construction within the scope of one of its key investment projects.

The plant has a designed capacity to produce 5 million mt of pellets annually, with a Chinese company Sinosteel as the supplier of the main equipment. Production is expected to be launched in 2023, enabling the company to idle two existing sinter shops and, concurrently, to modernize the third one. The company expects to reduce its total ecological footprint by 78,000 mt per year, in particular, its carbon footprint by 800,000 mt per year. Besides, the company will use the pellets as feedstock for its blast furnaces, partially replacing agglomerate.