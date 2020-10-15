ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih sees weaker production results in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 15 October 2020 11:19:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period of the current year, Ukrainian integrated steel mill ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih saw its crude steel output decrease by 15.8 percent year on year to 3.64 million mt. The company’s pig iron output in the given period declined by 10.5 percent year on year to 3.64 million mt. In the meantime, the company’s finished steel output decreased by a not so significant margin. Accordingly, during the period in question ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih’s finished steel output amounted to 3.37 million mt, down 2.1 percent year on year. The company’s iron ore agglomerate during the first nine months declined by 10.2 percent year on year to 6.67 million mt.

In September alone, the company produced 535,000 mt of iron ore agglomerate, 300,000 mt of pig iron, 300,000 mt of crude steel and 260,000 mt of finished steel.