ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih posts weaker production results for Jan-Sept

Friday, 06 November 2020 16:38:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period of the current year, according to final results, Ukrainian integrated steel mill ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih’s production performance was severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, in the first nine months of the current year, ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih saw its crude steel output decrease by 14.6 percent year on year to 3.5 million mt, while its pig iron production totaled 3.6 million mt, down 12.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, during the period in question ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih produced 3.2 million mt of finished steel, down 11.1 percent year on year. “Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty in the global markets, in the third quarter of the current year we managed to ship 1.06 million mt of iron ore concentrate, hitting a new record in shipments. Besides that, we launched the production of new products, aiming to strengthen our positions in the market,” company CEO Mauro Longobardo stated.



In October this year, ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih held an official ceremony for its pelletizing plant, marking the symbolic start of the plant’s construction within the scope of one of the company’s key investment projects, as SteelOrbis reported previously.