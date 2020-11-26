﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih completes overhaul of BF No.7

Thursday, 26 November 2020 17:06:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian integrated steel mill ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih has announced the completion of maintenance works at its blast furnace (BF) No. 7.

Subsequently,  the company's BF is capable to produce 3,500 mt of pig iron per day, which is an initial capacity of the facility. The overhaul, amounting to a cost of about UAH 54 million (approx. $1.76 million) and including largely the replacement of cooling system of its BF has lasted within 25 days. The company launched its modernized BF within five days instead initially scheduled 12-15 days, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: ArcelorMittal  Ukraine  CIS  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Nov

Ukraine’s Northern GOK sees 36% fall in iron ore pellet output in Jan-Oct
23  Nov

ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih sees significant fall in Jan-Oct output results
18  Nov

Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 24.6 percent in Jan-Oct
13  Nov

Ukraine-based Electrostal’s billet output rises in Oct from Sept    
06  Nov

ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih posts weaker production results for Jan-Sept