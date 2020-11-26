ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih completes overhaul of BF No.7

Thursday, 26 November 2020 17:06:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian integrated steel mill ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih has announced the completion of maintenance works at its blast furnace (BF) No. 7.

Subsequently, the company's BF is capable to produce 3,500 mt of pig iron per day, which is an initial capacity of the facility. The overhaul, amounting to a cost of about UAH 54 million (approx. $1.76 million) and including largely the replacement of cooling system of its BF has lasted within 25 days. The company launched its modernized BF within five days instead initially scheduled 12-15 days, SteelOrbis has learned.