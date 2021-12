Wednesday, 15 December 2021 15:38:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal France, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced that it will work together with French energy company Reservoir Sun to produce renewable electricity.

Accordingly, 12,000 solar panels will be installed at the company’s Fos-sur-Mer plant.

The solar panels, which will have a 4.6 MW capacity, are scheduled to be commissioned in 2022.