Thursday, 16 July 2020 23:15:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

ArcelorMittal idled the D blast furnace at its mill in Burns Harbor, Indiana after an explosion Thursday morning, according to local news reports.

No employees were injured in the blast, which the company said was caused by a stove dome failure. The full cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The company has not disclosed when the furnace will be operational again.