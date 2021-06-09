ArcelorMittal Brazil to reduce CO2 emissions by 2030

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 19:41:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Brazil said on Wednesday it plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 10 percent by 2030. The plan is part of ArcelorMittal’s plan to become carbon neutral globally by 2050.

Benjamin Baptista, CEO at ArcelorMittal Brazil and ArcelorMittal Flat Carbon South America, said the reduction of CO2 emissions is a requirement of governments, society and steel consumers worldwide.

“The industry of the future will be carbon neutral. And ArcelorMittal is committed to lead (this) transition process and decisively collaborate in a way the Paris Agreement goals are met,” he said.

ArcelorMittal Brazil’s initiatives to curb emissions include the increased use of scrap as a raw material, the use of natural gas, and the optimization of charcoal in the mills that already use the product.

The company said the plan to reduce CO2 emissions by 10 percent by 2030 was unveiled during the launch of the steelmaker’s sustainability report.