ArcelorMittal Brazil to inaugurate new rolling mill by January 2022

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 22:29:14 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of global steelmaking group ArcelorMittal, plans to install a new rolling mill at its João Monlevade mill in Minas Gerais state by January 2022, a senior executive said.

Jefferson De Paula, CEO of ArcelorMittal South America Long Carbon, said the company will invest BRL 580 million ($111.4 million) to install and commission the new equipment, the mill’s No. 3 rolling mill, which will have a 1 million mt/year capacity and will “gradually” operate in line with the market’s demand.

“The new rolling mill represents an important quality gain to produce wire rod for specialty applications,” he said.

The company’s João Monlevade mill completes 86 years of existence in August, the executive noted.