﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil to inaugurate desalination plant this month

Monday, 13 September 2021 22:55:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Brazil said on Monday it will inaugurate Brazil’s largest desalination plant in September, although the company has not provided a specific timeline to commence operations.

The desalination plant will operate at the company’s ArcelorMittal Tubarão unit, allowing it to produce its own industrial water out of desalinated sea water, adding an alternative water supply source.

The company has invested BRL 50 million ($9.56 million) in the project, which is expected to provide ArcelorMittal Tubarão increased water supply security. The facility has a 500 cubic meter per hour capacity to desalinate sea water to convert it to industrial use.

ArcelorMittal Tubarão is a local flats producer with a 7.5 million mt/year capacity.


Tags: Brazil  ArcelorMittal  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Sep

Belgo Bekaert to invest over $19 million by 2022 to expand Brazilian mills
07 Sep

Grupo Bemisa to complete stretch of former CSN-owned railway project
31 Aug

ArcelorMittal Brazil’s innovation fund makes its first investment
30 Aug

Gerdau investing over $14 million in environmental projects at Brazilian mill
24 Aug

Vale sells over 371,000 mt of iron ore using WeChat and blockchain