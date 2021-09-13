ArcelorMittal Brazil to inaugurate desalination plant this month

Monday, 13 September 2021 22:55:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Brazil said on Monday it will inaugurate Brazil’s largest desalination plant in September, although the company has not provided a specific timeline to commence operations.

The desalination plant will operate at the company’s ArcelorMittal Tubarão unit, allowing it to produce its own industrial water out of desalinated sea water, adding an alternative water supply source.

The company has invested BRL 50 million ($9.56 million) in the project, which is expected to provide ArcelorMittal Tubarão increased water supply security. The facility has a 500 cubic meter per hour capacity to desalinate sea water to convert it to industrial use.

ArcelorMittal Tubarão is a local flats producer with a 7.5 million mt/year capacity.