ArcelorMittal Brazil resumes Tubarão’s No. 3 blast furnace

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 19:24:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Brazil said it resumed its Tubarão No. 3 blast furnace on October 25. The company suspended the operations at the blast furnace in April this year, following the outbreak of Covid-19 and its immediate impact on production and demand.

The Tubarão No. 3 blast furnace has a 2.8 million mt/year capacity. ArcelorMittal Brazil said it resumed production to meet the growing demand of clients “gradually.”

“(ArcelorMittal Brazil’s) operational rhythm is within (what we) expected and resuming the equipment represents a strategic decision due to the apparent recovery trend in the sector,” the company said in a statement.

The company expects the equipment to return to “pre-Covid” levels within a month from now.


Tags: South America  ArcelorMittal  Brazil


