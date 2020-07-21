ArcelorMittal Brazil names two new flat steel executives

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 22:08:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal Brazil has named two new executives for its flat steel business, the company said this week.

The company appointed Cristina Pereira de Morais Oliveira as the company’s general manager for finance and strategy. She has a degree in economic sciences and a business management post-graduate diploma.

Additionally, Alexsandri Pimenta Lima was named general manager of governance, risks and compliance. Lima has a degree in economic sciences and accounting, as well as two post-graduate specializations in business administration and business controlling.

ArcelorMittal Brazil has three flat steel units: Contagem, in the state of Minas Gerais, Tubarão, in the state of Espirito Santo and Vega, in the state of Santa Catarina.