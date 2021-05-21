ArcelorMittal Brazil joins Fiat Chrysler and others to develop micro-alloyed steel product

Friday, 21 May 2021 19:50:52 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal Brazil has joined Stellantis, Fiat Chrysler and niobium producer CBMM to develop a micro-alloyed steel product for the automotive industry, CBMM said.

The three companies will invest a combined BRL 1.2 million (about $226,100) in the two-year project, with the aim to develop a lighter steel product to be used in the automotive industry in Brazil. The companies expect to develop a 100 percent Brazilian product, with niobium added to a micro-alloyed steel product.

The project will be developed at Senai, a Brazilian research institution in Minas Gerai state.