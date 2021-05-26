﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil investing $3.5 million to resume Barra Mansa mill

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 23:12:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of steelmaking group ArcelorMittal, said on Wednesday it will invest $3.5 million (BRL 19 million) to resume steel output at its Barra Mansa mill by H2 this year.

The mill is located in the city of same name in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The company said the investments will cover repair and maintenance works needed to resume steel production.

The mill halted activities in 2019 due to a weak domestic demand at the time. The company expects the mill’s restart to generate 100 direct and 50 indirect job positions.

The company said the mill’s restart is aimed at meeting Brazil’s growing domestic demand for steel, as activity in the local steel industry rebounds.


Tags: South America  ArcelorMittal  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  May

Brazilian court revokes decision that declared bankruptcy for MMX Sudeste
21  May

ArcelorMittal Brazil joins Fiat Chrysler and others to develop micro-alloyed steel product
18  May

ArcelorMittal Brazil launches $19 million investment fund to aid startups
07  May

ArcelorMittal sees operating income in Q1 surge in Brazil
28  Apr

ArcelorMittal Brazil fined over faulty waste dam siren