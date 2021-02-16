AQS successfully launches operation at DRI unit

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 16:59:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Algerian Qatari Steel (AQS), one of the largest integrated steel manufacturing plants in Algeria, has successfully commissioned another milestone stage in its operations. According to the official information, the company has started operations at its direct reduced iron (DRI) unit. The facility is able to produce 2.5 million mt of DRI per year, and AQS expects to enter the phase of commercial production by March.

AQS has been producing square billet since the end of 2019, when the first 1.1 million mt EAF was commissioned. The second EAF of the same capacity became operational in 2020, SteelOrbis understands. As a result, with the DRI-module launched, the company will produce its own DRI for billet manufacturing, instead of sourcing from abroad as done previously.

Since 2017 the company has started its finished steel production and currently operates a joint 1.5 million mt rebar and 500,000 mt wire rod production capacity per year. Along with the continuing sales to the local market, AQS has recently taken some serious steps to expand its export presence. At the end of January, the company signed the memorandum of understanding with POSCO International trading company regarding the exports of its products. According to the agreement, POSCO is assigned to sell 150,000 mt of rebar, wire rod and billet starting from the second quarter until the end of 2021.