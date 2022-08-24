Apparent steel consumption in Chile declines sharply during H1

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 21:20:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to the Chilean steel institute (ICHA), during the first half of 2022, apparent steel consumption in the country reached 1.305 million mt, a 21.1 percent decline from the same period in 2021.

Under the same comparative basis, the apparent consumption of flat products declined by 26.3 percent to 658,000 mt, while the apparent consumption of long products declined by 15.9 percent to 630,000 mt.

The deepest decline was registered with the consumption of heavy plates, down 70.2 percent to 106,100 mt, representing a 250,000 mt decline, while the only increase was the consumption of HRC, up 56.4 percent to 189,000 mt.

According to ICHA, the apparent consumption of steel products in Chile in 2022 is expected to decline from 2021 by 22.9 percent to 2.535 million mt.