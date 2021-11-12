Aperam’s sales revenues up in Jan-Sept, higher EBITDA expected for Q4

Friday, 12 November 2021 11:51:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of the current year.

In the third quarter, Aperam reported a net profit of €201 million, compared to a net profit of €213 million in the second quarter and a net profit of €24 million in the third quarter last year. In the given quarter, the company’s sales revenues amounted to €1.26 billion, falling by 1.1 percent quarter on quarter and by 49.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Aperam’s EBITDA increased by 2.5 percent from the previous quarter and was up by 327.6 percent year on year to €278 million. In the given quarter, Aperam’s steel shipments declined by 12.4 percent to 421,000 mt compared to the second quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, during the first nine months of the current year, the company’s net profit amounted to €530 million, compared to €74 million in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to €3.71 billion, up 36.8 percent year on year. In the January-September period, the company’s EBITDA rose by 293.4 percent year on year to €724 million. In the same period, Aperam’s steel shipments increased by 12.1 percent year on year to 1.39 million mt.

The company stated that it expects a slightly higher fourth quarter result despite higher energy prices. The company’s EBITDA in the fourth quarter is expected at a slightly higher level compared to the third quarter.