Wednesday, 29 September 2021 13:41:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaking group Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) has issued its financial forecast report for the first nine months this year, indicating that it expects to record a net profit of RMB 7.5 billion ($1.2 billion) for the given period, up 466.04 percent year on year.

In the third quarter alone, Ansteel Group is expected to register a net profit of RMB 2.317 billion ($0.36 billion), up 180.85 percent year on year.