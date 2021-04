Wednesday, 31 March 2021 14:50:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) has stated that by 2025 it plans to achieve annual crude steel and iron ore production of 70 million mt and 50 million mt, respectively, as well as an annual operating revenue of RMB 300 billion ($45.7 billion) and a gross profit of RMB 10 billion ($1.5 billion).

In the 2021-25 period, Ansteel Group said it will follow the general approach of raising quality and efficiency of development and reducing emissions.