Ansteel Group sees sharp increase in gross profit in January-April

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 14:29:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steel producer Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) has announced that it registered a gross profit of RMB 10.8 billion ($1.68 billion) in the January-April period this year, 16-fold higher compared to the gross profit for the same period of the previous year.

Amid the favorable environment of a sustained and stable recovery of China’s economy since the beginning of the current year, Ansteel Group said it seized the favorable opportunity, enhancing its technological development and promoting intelligent manufacturing, thereby making a good start to the year. 

 


