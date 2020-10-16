﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ansteel expects 23.05 percent fall in net profit for Jan-Sept

Friday, 16 October 2020 14:52:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Angang Steel Co. (Ansteel), the listed company of Angang Group, has issued its preliminary financial report for the first nine months of the current year, forecasting that its net profit will decrease by 23.05 percent year on year to RMB 1.325 billion ($0.2 billion). In particular, in the third quarter this year, its net profit will amount to RMB 825 million ($122.4 million), rising by 177.78 percent year on year.

The company said the impact of Covid-19 in the first half of the current year caused a slackening of demand for steel, resulting in a year-on-year decline of 64.91 percent in its net profit for the first half this year. With the effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic, the steel market saw a gradual improvement in the third quarter this year, which contributed to the big rise in net profit in the given period.


Tags: Angang  fin. Reports  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Oct

Valin Steel foresees higher Q3 profit amid better steel prices, bigger output
15  Oct

HBIS Resources expects sharp increase in net profit for Jan-Sept
14  Oct

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.84% in Oct 1-10, stocks up due to holidays
30  Sep

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.67 percent
28  Sep

Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 23.1 percent in January-August