Annual profit increases at Siderperu

Peruvian steel producer Siderperu, controlled by the Brazilian group Gerdau, announced a net profit of $84 million for 2021, the highest in its history, an increase of 167 percent from 2020.

According to the company, the increase reflects an EBITDA 105 percent higher at $147 million and sales 61 percent higher at $626 million.

With an investment of $20 million this year, the company is expected to increase its production capacity by 100,000 mt, from an estimated 750,000 mt per year of crude steel.