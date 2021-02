Wednesday, 03 February 2021 14:36:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year the consumer price index (CPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 1.68 percent month on month, while annual inflation increased to 14.97 percent.

Among the main product groups, the highest month-on-month increase was seen in the health group with 4.25 percent, while the highest year-on-year increase was registered in the miscellaneous goods and services group with 24.53 percent.