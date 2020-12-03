﻿
Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 14.03 percent in November

Thursday, 03 December 2020 10:59:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year the consumer price index (CPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 2.30 percent month on month, while annual inflation increased to 14.03 percent.

Among the main product groups, the highest month-on-month increase was seen in the transportation group with 4.51 percent, while the highest year-on-year increase was registered in the miscellaneous goods and services group with 29.42 percent.


