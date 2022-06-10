﻿
Anglo American unveils association with Brazilian port to save water

Friday, 10 June 2022 21:16:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian arm of Anglo American announced an association with the Port of Açu, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, to increase the reutilization of water in its 529 km length iron ore pipeline, linking the port and its mines in the city of Conceicao do Mato Dentro, in the neighboring state of Minas Gerais.

The company mentioned that the pipeline crosses 29 cities in its way to the port, where the iron ore and water mixture is filtered, with the ore stored for export and the water, after treatment under strict control, is disposed in the ocean.

With the study now being developed, the disposed water will be increasingly reused in the port and at Anglo’s mining and industrial facilities, until a total reutilization is achieved.

According to Wilfred Bruijin, CEO of Anglo American in Brazil, the company has consistent targets for its sustainable mining plan and is working in solid manners to achieve them.

In 2021, the company produced 22.0 million mt of iron ore in Brazil, chiefly pellet feed.


